ZIMBOCASH Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,713.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $25.60 million and $7,713.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 41.3% against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.03 or 0.07730422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,962.21 or 0.99853667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00070854 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008256 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.