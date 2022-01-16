ZINC (ZINC) Achieves Market Cap of $32,622.48

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $32,622.48 and $146.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZINC has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

