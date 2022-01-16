Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZURVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

ZURVY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. 66,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,557. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $48.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.