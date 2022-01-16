Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZYXI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Zynex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $8.14 on Friday. Zynex has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $311.44 million, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Zynex by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.