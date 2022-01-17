-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Kingstone Companies posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

KINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 60.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $57.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.87. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

