-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,999 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 279,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $6.80 on Monday. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $742.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

