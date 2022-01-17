-$0.06 EPS Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 71,849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,027,417 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 728,328 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 240,841 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASI opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

