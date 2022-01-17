-$0.07 EPS Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of TRHC opened at $15.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 525,121 shares of company stock worth $7,239,177. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,983 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 50.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $2,674,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 134.7% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

