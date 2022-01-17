$0.09 EPS Expected for Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Turing’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turing will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $285.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.39 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Cowen began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Turing as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 649,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,050. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Turing has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

