$0.12 EPS Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.05. REV Group reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

NYSE REVG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.12. 206,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,410. The company has a market cap of $918.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 2.38. REV Group has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $22.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 7,120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 84,092 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

