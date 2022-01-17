-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FORG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

NYSE:FORG traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.25. 332,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,580. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.58.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

