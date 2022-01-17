-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). Everbridge posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.27.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $44,432.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

EVBG opened at $54.37 on Monday. Everbridge has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

