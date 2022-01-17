-$0.19 EPS Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadwind by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadwind by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.85. 273,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

