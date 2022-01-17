$0.23 EPS Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. Hostess Brands reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWNK. Citigroup started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.28. 1,398,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,940. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,634 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,607 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 59.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,501 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $17,544,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.