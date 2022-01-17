$0.33 EPS Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.35. First Financial Northwest reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $16.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. State Street Corp grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

