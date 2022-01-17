-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Procept BioRobotics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.39). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Procept BioRobotics.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procept BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,214,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

PRCT traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26. Procept BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

