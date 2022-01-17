$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. Invitation Homes reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,374,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

