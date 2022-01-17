$0.51 EPS Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.56. Capstar Financial also reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

CSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $22.04 on Monday. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $488.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

