$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. TowneBank posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 131,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,400. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 5.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter worth $218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 45.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 14.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

