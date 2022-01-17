$0.68 EPS Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.65. 21,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $287.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.