$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.46. 112,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.38 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $84.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,249,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

