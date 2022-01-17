$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

NTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,215,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,466,000 after buying an additional 134,784 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,699,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,209,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 53.82%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

