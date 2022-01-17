$0.86 EPS Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Hamilton Lane reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $96.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.76. 247,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.38. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.86. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $74.11 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 56,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1,542.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 67,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

