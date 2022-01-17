$0.99 EPS Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Addus HomeCare reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 77.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 55,921 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.05. The stock had a trading volume of 103,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,950. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.