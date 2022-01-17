$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $6.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

SKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

