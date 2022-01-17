$119.36 Million in Sales Expected for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will announce $119.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.01 million and the highest is $120.72 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year sales of $403.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.28 million to $405.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $599.55 million, with estimates ranging from $519.59 million to $650.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.99 million.

Several research firms have commented on CMAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CareMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,068,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth approximately $4,296,000. Loews Corp bought a new position in CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMAX opened at $7.32 on Monday. CareMax has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

