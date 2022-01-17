122,011 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 122,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,051,000. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.16.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $14.98 on Monday, reaching $372.00. 6,336,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $388.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.55 and a 200-day moving average of $357.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

