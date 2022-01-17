$123.58 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report $123.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.15 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $120.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $448.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.30 million to $451.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $527.23 million, with estimates ranging from $523.90 million to $530.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWIR shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $16.47 on Monday. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.21.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.