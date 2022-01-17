12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Acquires New Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 148,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. Steelcase accounts for 0.4% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Steelcase as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after buying an additional 265,327 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,000,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,085,000 after buying an additional 137,326 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,482,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after buying an additional 350,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,237,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,020,000 after buying an additional 62,898 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 8.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,845,000 after buying an additional 174,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 63,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,200. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 527.32%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

