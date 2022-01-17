12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 540,244 Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 540,244 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,000. Northern Oil and Gas comprises approximately 2.6% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.82% of Northern Oil and Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 41.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,864,000 after acquiring an additional 514,149 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 320,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 382.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 148,172 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $9,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

NOG traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 45,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,220. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. The firm had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.