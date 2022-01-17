12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 84,963 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 84,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.09% of National Energy Services Reunited at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,240,000 after purchasing an additional 829,253 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 466.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 59,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,469 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 28.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 238,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 56.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NESR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,280. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NESR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

