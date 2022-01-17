12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,143 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 2.7% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,764. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $109.75. 2,993,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.27. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

