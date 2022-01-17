12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Decreases Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,095 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group makes up about 8.5% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.47% of Berry Global Group worth $38,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,319,000 after acquiring an additional 144,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 561.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 85,031 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $25,217,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

NYSE BERY traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 562,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,510. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.