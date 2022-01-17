12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $12.46 Million Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,881 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. makes up about 2.8% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,390,000 after buying an additional 402,930 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after buying an additional 1,024,683 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,452,000 after buying an additional 1,429,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,812,000 after purchasing an additional 68,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

SKX stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,980. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.