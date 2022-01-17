12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,319 shares during the period. StoneX Group makes up approximately 1.0% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.34% of StoneX Group worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 100,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 49.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNEX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,610. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.22. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Abigail H. Perkins acquired 1,250 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $74,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $300,028.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and have sold 35,636 shares valued at $2,280,696. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

