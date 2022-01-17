12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,319 shares during the period. StoneX Group makes up approximately 1.0% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.34% of StoneX Group worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 100,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 49.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SNEX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,610. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.22. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
In related news, insider Abigail H. Perkins acquired 1,250 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $74,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $300,028.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and have sold 35,636 shares valued at $2,280,696. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
