12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Increases Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 96.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 94,875 shares during the period. Hub Group accounts for about 2.9% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Hub Group worth $13,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 48,125.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after buying an additional 635,256 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,332,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.62. The stock had a trading volume of 165,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Stephens upped their price target on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

