12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Sells 106,360 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,809,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,360 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging comprises 7.6% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Graphic Packaging worth $34,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,758,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.49. 1,859,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,160. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

