12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Sells 19,456 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,456 shares during the quarter. Rush Enterprises makes up approximately 0.7% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.12% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after buying an additional 139,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after buying an additional 805,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,027,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,348,000 after buying an additional 527,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,261,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,565,000 after buying an additional 99,094 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rush Enterprises news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $1,018,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,001 shares of company stock worth $2,466,952 over the last 90 days. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.68. 166,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

