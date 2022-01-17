12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Sells 31,587 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,587 shares during the quarter. Werner Enterprises accounts for approximately 1.6% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.24% of Werner Enterprises worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Shares of WERN stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $46.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.