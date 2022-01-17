12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Takes $6.56 Million Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,000. FB Financial makes up approximately 1.4% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.32% of FB Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist increased their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,470. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.14.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

