12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Trims Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,271 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors comprises about 7.3% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.59% of Clean Harbors worth $33,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.53. The stock had a trading volume of 209,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,630. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.55. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $108,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

