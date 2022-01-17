14,169 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total value of $3,410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,354,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,761 shares of company stock valued at $128,008,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL opened at $181.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. upped their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.39.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.