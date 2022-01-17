14,230 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Purchased by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.61. 40,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.