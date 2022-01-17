15,000 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Bought by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,466,000 after buying an additional 147,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,904,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $227,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.75. The company had a trading volume of 375,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average of $157.20. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

