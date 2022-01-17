150,000 Shares in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.16% of Sterling Check as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth $5,581,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth $8,481,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth $2,505,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $18,172,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STER shares. Barclays started coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair started coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

STER stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47. Sterling Check Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

