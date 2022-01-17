$182.22 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to announce $182.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.70 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $37.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 387.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $515.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.90 million to $553.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $851.97 million, with estimates ranging from $712.11 million to $977.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

SHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

SHO stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

