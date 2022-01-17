1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Up 41.4% in December

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BCOW stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $72.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18 and a beta of 0.74.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.
