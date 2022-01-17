1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Up 41.4% in December

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BCOW stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $72.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18 and a beta of 0.74.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 84,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 44,005 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,257.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

