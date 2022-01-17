$195.65 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to post $195.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.20 million and the lowest is $194.70 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $191.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $761.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.60 million to $768.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $797.15 million, with estimates ranging from $788.70 million to $805.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $44.27 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654 over the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,986,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,779,000 after purchasing an additional 306,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,900,000 after purchasing an additional 257,525 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 143,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.