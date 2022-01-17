$197.97 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post $197.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.47 million to $201.10 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $168.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $690.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.28 million to $693.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $814.36 million, with estimates ranging from $791.20 million to $836.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNDM. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $135,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total transaction of $288,663.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,537,730 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNDM opened at $120.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.87 and its 200 day moving average is $123.38. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.