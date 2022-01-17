1MillionNFTs Price Hits $0.90 on Top Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $108,070.72 and approximately $543,583.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00060708 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00069643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.88 or 0.07569970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,769.06 or 1.00064182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007713 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.